P4 and P5 back at school, academic calendar ends in July

📌 UGANDA 🇺🇬 BACK TO SCHOOL SCHEDULE

▶ P4 & P5 – April 6

▶ S1 – April 12

▶ S2 – May 31

▶ P1, P2 & P3 – June 7

📌 UNEB EXAMS TIMETABLE

✳ April 9 ▶ UACE briefing

✳ April 12- May 3 ▶ UACE exams

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has continued the phased re-opening of schools, with Primary 4 and 5 pupils reporting today as scheduled.

With Primary 7 candidates having finished their PLE exams, the schools should have more room to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures to control the spread of COVID-19.

The P4 and P5s now join the semi-candidates who returned last month. The Primary 1, 2 and 3 pupils will be the last to rejoin on June 7, after the semi-candidates of P6 get their holidays. The pupils of P4 and P5 will also have completed, so the schools will be occupied by only Primary 1, 2 and 3s from June 7.

The schedule released in February by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Education and Sports Alex Kakooza, will ensure the academic calendar 2020-21 ends in July.

“The dates indicated on this calendar may only be varied after obtaining written permission, on an individual basis,” PS Kakooza said.

“Please note that academic year 2020 for primary schools, secondary schools and post primary education institutions will end in July 2021. Thereafter, a comprehensive school calendar for 2021 academic year, as well as a strategy for recovery of lost time, will be issued. Progression to the next class will be based on attendance and continuous assessment of class work and assignments.”

Semi-candidates were first back to school

First to report back when school resumed, were Primary 6, Senior 3 and 5 on March 1, 2021. They will study for 14 weeks and break off on May 21, 2021.

Primary 4 and 5 report back on April 6 after PLE exams. They will study for eight weeks and break off on June 4, to allow lower primary classes to report back and use the school facilities.

Primary 1, 2 and 3 will report back on June 7, 2021 and study for eight weeks, which will end on July 24th.

Senior 1 will report back on April 12 and study for 14 weeks, ending July 3.

Senior 2s report back May 31, after S3 and S5 classes break off and will study for 10 weeks, ending July 24.