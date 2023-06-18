Oyam NRM Primaries: Tanga Odoi warns candidates against hiding delegates

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chairperson of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party Electoral Commission Dr. Tanga Odoi has warned aspirants contesting to hold the party flag in Oyam North against hiding voters.

The party is set to elect its flag bearer ahead of the by-election slated on July 6 to replace the former MP Col. (RTD) Charles Okello Engola Macodwogo who died last month.

On Saturday, Odoi told journalists that the delegates that are supposed to participate in the primaries are being secluded by different candidates in hotels within Lira and Gulu City.

Odoi cited three aspirants for the party flag; Samuel Okello Engola, Queen Dorothy Amolo, and Willy Omodo Omodo who have secluded voters. Although he said this is a common vice in electoral college politics, Odoi argued that this is a sign of indiscipline that is cropping up in the NRM party.

He however said that the party will not take action against the aspirants because the party is not responsible for their actions.

However, when contacted, the candidates denied hiding the delegates but rather said they are ready for the elections.

So far the number of candidates vying for the flag has dropped to seven since Tony Adonyo have withdrawn from the race while Henry Arinaitwe failed to turn up.

Others in the race are former ambassador Julius Peter Moto, Augustine Obangakene, Alfred Okello Obaro, and Billie Nelly Bilshan Otto.

*****

URN