OYAM: NRM chooses Engola Okello as candidate for parliamentary seat

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has declared Samuel Engola Okello as its candidate for the forthcoming By-Election in Oyam North.

The chairperson of the NRM Electoral Commission Dr Tanga Odoi declared Engola Okello the winner with 532 votes representing 62.3 per cent of the total votes cast, against his opponent Queen Dorothy Amolo who had 322 votes.

Although 10 candidates had earlier expressed interest in participating in the election, three candidates; Tony Adonyo, Alinaitwe Henry and Daniel Obala withdrew their candidature before the election day.

Earlier on Saturday, NRM leaders engaged all the remaining seven candidates in a lengthy closed-door meeting after which four of them stepped down and offered their support to Engola Okello, and one opted to boycott the process.

Willy Omodo Omodo who opted to boycott the election said he has for long suffered in the hands of the NRM party and that this particular electoral process was not free and fair.

While the rest opted out,, Queen Amolo declined to step down forcing the party to conduct elections between the two remaining candidates. Addressing the media shortly after the declaration, Amolo said she would now contest as an independent candidate saying the whole electoral process was rigged.

But NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong warned her against the move, saying that by so doing, Amolo will disgraced the party with a stronghold in Oyam.

Meanwhile, Denis Hamson Obua, the Government Chief Whip, also the Ajuri county MP tasked the NRM carders in Oyam to remain united and work towards ensuring a win for the party.

According to the road map released by the Uganda Electoral Commission, nominations for the Oyam North by-Election will be conducted between Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 June at the district headquarters.

The seat fell vacant after the death of MP Charles Engola who was shot dead by his bodyguard on May 2.

URN