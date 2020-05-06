Oyam DPC arrested for negligence of duty

Oyam, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The North Kyoga regional police have arrested the Oyam District Police Commander Victor Kule.

Victor Kule and the OC Ngai police post Joseph Odongo were on Tuesday summoned to the Regional police headquarters where Peter Nkulega, the North Kyoga Regional Police commander ordered for their detention on allegations of negligence and disobedience of lawful orders.

Their arrest follows the murder of four people who were involved in a communal fight over Akuca primary school land in Akuca parish Ngai sub-county in Oyam district.

The fight led to the death of four people while others were severely injured and are still nursing injuries at Ngai HCIII. 13 people have so far been arrested to help with the investigations.

According to police sources, the DPC and the OC were instructed by Nkulega to intervene in the land dispute before it escalates.

However, the two officers failed to respond to the clashes on time which resulted in the death of four people.

Michael Odongo, the North Kyoga Region police spokesperson says that the duo is being detained at Lira Central Police Station. He adds that the Police Standards Unit is investigating the matter.

“They were called to the region and the RPC ordered for their arrest because he said they neglected their duty. So they are charged with neglect of duty and disobedience of lawful order and investigations are underway by the PSU at the region.” Odongo said.

The land dispute started after a group of people from Agwet village, Abok sub county went of Akuca primary school in Ngai sub county to claim ownership of the land.

The group then attacked people who were helping the Head Teacher of the school to dig. A scuffle ensued between them and the teachers in the quarters attracting the attention of the locals who joined in the fight.

******

URN