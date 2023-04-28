Over half candidates pass FIFA football agent exam

Geneva, Switzerland | Xinhua | Over half of the candidates passed the FIFA football agent exam, a requirement for a license to provide transfer services in the world football market, FIFA announced on Thursday.

A total of 3,800 candidates took the exam on April 19, and 1,962 of them passed. Initially, 6,586 people applied for the license, but FIFA only received 3,800 exam submissions.

The results of the exam were announced on Thursday. The next opportunity to take the exam is on September 20, 2023, and again in May and November 2024.

Fifty-two per cent of candidates pass the first FIFA football agent exam 🗞👉https://t.co/AxaTMUqje8 pic.twitter.com/0wCOA8kXlY — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) April 27, 2023