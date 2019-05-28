Over 830,000 cholera vaccinations planned in DR Congo: WHO

Kinshasa, DR Congo | AFP | More than 830,000 people in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu province will be vaccinated against cholera, which has claimed over 240 lives this year, the World Health Organization said Monday.

The campaign will be implemented by DR Congo’s health ministry with support from the WHO and partners, and funded by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

“A total of 835,183 people in Binza, Goma, Kayina, Karisimbi, Kibirizi, Kirotshe and Rutshuru areas will be vaccinated by 1 June,” a statement said.

“Over 10,000 cases of cholera have been reported in the country since January 2019, leading to more than 240 deaths. In addition, over 80,000 suspected cases of measles have led to over 1,400 deaths so far this year,” it said.

“The DRC is confronted with an unprecedented combination of deadly epidemics,” said Seth Berkley, chief executive of Gavi.

“While the Ebola outbreak continues to cause untold misery in the East, measles and cholera epidemics are claiming the lives of thousands of people throughout the country. That’s why we are stepping up our response, through this cholera vaccination campaign,” Berkley said.