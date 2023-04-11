Over 7,600 Congolese flee to Tanzania from eastern DR Congo

Kampala, Uganda | Xinhua | At least 7,645 Congolese have fled to Tanzania from eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), an official said late Sunday.

Most of the Congolese fleeing to Tanzania were from Kivu in eastern DRC where there is escalating violence, said Sudi Mwakibasi, director of refugee services in the Ministry of Home Affairs, adding that 5,465 of the fleeing Congolese have already been sheltered in refugee camps in the east African nation’s western region of Kigoma.

The number of Congolese fleeing to Tanzania had increased from 2,643 in March to 7,645 by April 7, said Mwakibasi when he briefed Minister for Home Affairs Hamad Masauni who was on a visit to reception centers for asylum seekers. ■