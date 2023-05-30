Over 7,000 hectares of grazing land raided by invasive species in N. Tanzania

Mwanza, Tanzania | Xinhua | More than 7,000 hectares of grazing land have been raided by invasive species in Monduli, Longido and Ngorongoro districts in Arusha Region in northern Tanzania, officials said on Sunday.

The invasive species caused by climate change have hugely affected grazing areas for domestic and wild animals in the three livestock-keeping districts, said John Richard, a research scientist with the Tanzania Forestry Research Institute.

“Efforts should urgently be done to manage the invasive species before the situation gets out of control,” warned the scientist, adding that some of the invasive species were absorbing large amounts of water in the affected areas.

“We have started uprooting the invasive species as a short-term measure to contain them,” said Nestory Daqaro, a climate change official for Monduli District.

Venance Mabeyo, the chairperson of the Board of Directors for the Ngorongoro Conservation Area Authority, called for the need to conduct detailed research on invasive species and the best ways of controlling them. ■