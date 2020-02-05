Over 700 teachers storm out of curriculum training over allowances

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 700 teachers from over 150 secondary schools have stormed out of the ongoing training on the revised curriculum at Sacred Heart Secondary School in Gulu Municipality over allowances.

The teachers were drawn from Gulu Kitgum, Agago, Lamwo, Pader, Nwoya, Omoro and Amuru district for training on the new secondary school curriculum.

However, the teachers stormed out of the training on Tuesday afternoon citing the incommensurate transport refund and out-of-pocket allowance.

According to the organisers, the participants are entitled to a transport allowance of Shillings 30,000 irrespective of the distance and an upkeep of 25,000 for the six days’ training that commenced on February 2nd, 2020.

Andrew Lagony, a teacher from Got Apwoyo Seed Secondary School in Purongo sub-county in Nwoya district disclosed that they have disagreed over the meager transport refund.

Langa Akena, another disgruntled teacher from Kitgum disclosed that the feeding has been appalling for the few days, saying the Education and Sports Ministry rushed to conduct the orientation without adequate preparations.

Josephine Candia from Kitgum Town College reasons that it appears the Ministry and National Curriculum Development Centre – NCDC are inconsiderate about the teachers’ welfare yet they are key in rolling out the new curriculum.

Bernard Janja, a Curriculum Development Specialist from the National Curriculum Development Center-NCDC refuted the accusations, saying the teachers haven’t lodged any complaints regarding their welfare and reimbursements.

NCDC officials were still screening the teachers by the time of publishing this story, claiming the number had surpassed the 750 teachers expected.

According to the revised new curriculum that has 21 subjects, a teacher is simply meant to be the facilitator of learning, which indicates that learners are expected to contribute to their learning with guidance.

Both government schools and privately owned are expected to offer 12 subjects in Senior One and Two, out of which 11 are compulsory and only one is optional.

Senior Three and Four will exist with a minimum of eight subjects and a maximum of nine, seven of them compulsory. Also, classroom teaching has been reduced to five hours a day with lessons starting at 8:30am and ending at 2:50pm.

This will allow learners to engage in more research, games and sports so as to have time for revision for at least two hours. The school day ends at 4:30pm.

******

URN