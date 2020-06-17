Over 500 homesteads submerged by water in Buliisa district

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 500 homesteads in Butiaba sub-county, Buliisa district have been submerged by water from the rising levels of Lake Albert.

The most affected people are from the landing sites of Kawaibanda, Butiaba, Boma, Kigangaizi, Tugombili, Walukuba, Bugoigo, Kamagongoro, Kigungu, Serule, Piida, Waisoki, Triangle and Magali, where the majority of the affected people are sleeping in the cold, under trees, in the nearby churches and schools.

The rising water has also cut off the road leading to Butiaba health centre III forcing patients to hire canoes to access medical services at the facility.

Harriet Raciu, a resident of Boma landing site says that although they called for help when the floods emerged on Sunday, they received none forcing her to abandon her house in the middle of the night together with her seven grandchildren.

Samuel Gonza, a fisherman at Butiaba landing site says that he can no longer provide for his family after all his property including money was swept away by the floods.

Geoffrey Opio, a resident of Piida landing site who is currently accommodated in the nearby Butiaba Miracle Church wants the government to relocate them to a safer place.

Godfrey Baguma, a fisherman at Walukuba landing site says that despite the havoc caused by the floods, no help has been accorded to them by the government. He says they do not have food, clean water and medical supplies since the only health center III where they used to get treatment is also cut off.

Butiaba sub county chairperson, Mugenyi Malitabu says that the current situation is out of hand since the water has now crossed the usual boundaries into people’s homes adding that the sub-county is incapacitated to feed and accommodate all the families affected by the floods.

He however says that his office has petitioned the district disaster management committee for help. He too appeals to the Office of the Prime Minister to immediately respond and provide relief items to the affected communities.

Fredrick Alituha, the community development officer of Butiaba sub county says that due to the rising water levels, aquatic animals like hippopotamus, crocodiles and snakes have started breeding within the communities.

Buliisa district Cchairperson Simon Agaba Kinene says that he has petitioned the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness and Refugees to extend relief assistance to the affected people. In May, more than 200 residents in Dei and Panyimur sub counties in Pakwach district were displaced by water from Lake Albert.

******

URN