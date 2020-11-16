Over 50 NRM youth leaders blocked from meeting Museveni

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There was a bitter exchange at Muni University on Sunday between NRM youths, local leaders and security officers after some of them were turned away from meeting President, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Museveni, had convened the meeting with over 300 NRM youth leaders to respond to their issues as he wound up his four day’s campaign in West Nile. Over 50 youth leaders who showed up as early as 9:00 am were delayed as their colleagues got clearance to enter the venue of the meeting.

After waiting for over two hours at the university gate, some of the youth leaders lost patience and protested their delayed clearance, which nearly generated chaos.

Geoffrey Feta, the Ayivu East division NRM parliamentary blamed the Arua City NRM office for ‘messing’ up the list of the participants and causing discontent among the youths. “There are people here who are not real NRM but they have just come to disorganize the youth who are the key mobilizers for votes for us,” said Feta.

Boniface Alioni, the Arua City NRM Publicity Secretary condemned the action of some of the NRM officials who he said were discriminative in generating the list of youths who would meet the President.

Some of the youths abandoned the meeting after failing to find their names on the list despite being informed that they were on the list of participants.

At least fifteen youth leaders from 11 districts of West Nile excluding Adjumani were invited for the Museveni at Muni University Campus.

URN