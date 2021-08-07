Over 300 militants killed, wounded in offensives launched by Afghan gov’t forces

Kabul, Afghanistan | Xinhua | About 350 militants were killed and 70 wounded during one-day offensives and airstrikes launched by Afghan government security forces on Friday, as clashes resumed in several cities early Saturday, the military confirmed.

At least 276 Taliban militants were killed and 47 militants wounded after security forces backed by Afghan air force struck Taliban positions in southern Helmand and western Nimroz provinces, army’s 215th Maiwand Corps said in a statement.

Those among the killed was Abdul Khaliq alias Aka Abid, a Taliban’s shadow governor for Nimroz. On Friday, Taliban militants attacked and seized control over Zaranj city, capital of Nimroz.

Eight militants’ vehicles, five motorcycles and a heavy gun were destroyed in the said provinces, according to the statement.

Many Afghan cities and about half of the country’s 34 provinces have been the scene of heavy battles and street fighting in recent weeks as Taliban militants continued their fighting against security forces since the start of withdrawal of U.S.-led troops in May.

Some 40 militants were killed and many others wounded after security forces backed by local public uprising forces evicted Taliban from Shiberghan city, capital of northern Jawzjan province, army’s 209th Shaheen Corps. The city has been the scene of heavy street clashes and fighting in recent days. Earlier on Saturday, fighting resumed in the city and militants captured control of several streets.

In neighboring Samangan province, 19 militants were killed and 13 wounded while 13 Taliban died and eight others wounded in clashes and airstrikes in northern Takhar province during the cited period, according to statement of the army corps.

The Taliban militant group has not responded to the report so far.

XINHUA