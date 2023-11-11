Over 300 business entities evicted from Makerere

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 300 small business operators have been evicted from Makerere University. This follows a Makerere University Council order in 2022 that all businesses vacate campus premises.

The University Council’s decision was based on the findings that numerous business activities that were operating on University premises do not relate to its core functions, while some businesses operate in non-designated spaces.

The High Court in Kampala initially issued an interim injunction restraining the university from evicting the business owners until a main suit is heard.

In August, the operators under their umbrella Makerere University Business Owners Association lost the suit against the university.

The Estates and Works Acting Director in a letter in August 2023 to Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Henry Arinaitwe requested funds to facilitate the eviction process.

On Friday, the university management in partnership with the police commenced eviction of the several businesses from different halls of residences and colleges, including Livingstone Hall. Mitchel Hall, and Nsibirwa Hall among others.

Some of the evicted businesses included photocopy and stationery shops, food stalls, restaurants, canteens, hair salons, mobile money kiosks, and more.

“We don’t have hopes of coming back, our bosses are trying hard, let us wait and see,” one business operator who preferred anonymity said.

However, as the eviction was going on, several students led by Vice Guild President Mariat Namiiro gathered from different halls of residence to demand answers from the administration on why the eviction was taking place despite their earlier plea to have the process halted.

The students argue that they are the direct beneficiaries of these businesses and that evicting them without providing solutions would be a disservice. They further argued that students, especially those living in halls of residence near the canteens, heavily rely on these services, and evicting them would put students, especially those with disabilities, at a disadvantage.

However, as they tried to protest, the police swung into action and arrested eight students who were taken to Wandegeya Police Station.

Namiiro said that despite their continued discussions with the University Deputy Vice Chancellor in Charge of Finance, they have failed to provide answers to their requests.

She added that the fate of students who have been relying on these businesses hangs in the balance because the University has brought no alternatives to them.

Julius Gumisiriza, the Chairperson of Makerere University Business Owners told URN that they had more than 300 businesses within the campus, and despite trying to engage the University management to find out what the problem is, none of the administrators was willing to cooperate.

Gumisiriza also questioned the decision by the university management to carry out the evictions even when there is a pending case in court.

Our attempts to get a comment from the University were futile. But, in an earlier interview with Makerere University Vice-Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe, he told URN that the university was acting within the law. He said that they were targeting businesses operating without any contracts with the university.

“We are evicting only illegal businesses that do not have any contract with the University. The rest will remain and continue to provide the necessary services.”

URN