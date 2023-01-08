Over 3.3 mln people in Ethiopia’s Tigray receive humanitarian aid since October: UN

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia | Xinhua | More than 3.3 million people in Ethiopia’s conflict-affected northernmost Tigray region have received humanitarian aid since early October, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The OCHA, in its latest Ethiopia situation update issued Thursday, said humanitarian partners have assisted more than 3.3 million people, constituting 61 percent of the total planned caseload of 5.4 million people in Tigray under the second round of food distribution, which was launched in early October and continued as of the end of December.

It said humanitarian supplies, mainly food, continued to be transported into Tigray via four corridors through neighboring Afar and Amhara regions.

Humanitarian aid is flowing into the Tigray region following the peace agreement that was signed between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in early November 2022.

The deal includes restoring law and order, restoring services and unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.

Telecommunications and electricity supply have been restored and improving as infrastructure restoration works continue, including water supply systems in several towns, the OCHA said.

Amid the improving security situation, Ethiopian Airlines, Ethiopia’s flag carrier, resumed its commercial passenger flights into two major cities across the region, including the regional capital of Mekele.