Over 20,000 learners in Bududa miss self study materials

Bududa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 20,000 children in Bududa district have missed out on the self-study materials disbursed by the Education and Sports Ministry to keep the learners busy during the Covid19 pandemic.

Vicente Matanda, the Bududa Senior Education Officer, says they received 34,921 materials for primary learners yet they have 52,000 pupils and 561 copies for secondary school learners against an enrollment of 8000.

This means more than 24,518 learners have missed the study materials. Betty Khainza Naster, the Bududa District Education Officer confirmed the challenge. She also noted that a number of children from Bududa study in neighboring districts and not on their enrollment records.

The delivery of less study materials has not gone down well with parents. Peter Wasokora Piringisi, a parent in Kuushu Town Council, says he spent Shillings 10,000 to photocopy work for his children in Primary and Secondary, something that annoyed him.

Yonasan Bululu, the Bududa District Vice Chairperson said government should consider suspending education activities for this academic year other than punishing children and parents.

Robert Mukhwana, the Deputy Head Teacher Bumayoka Seed Secondary School in Bumayoka Sub County, says they only received four copies of the study material yet 580 students are enrolled at the school.

He said they are looking at photocopying the material, which will come at a cost yet they don’t have money. Emma Namonyo, a pupil at Bumayoka primary school said he has been hearing about the self-study materials but doesn’t even know how they look like since none of the learners in his village of Bunambewo has received a copy.

*******

URN