Over 150 S4 candidates of Faith SS, premier progressive to miss 2020 UNEB exams

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Over 150 senior four candidates of Faith and Premier Progressive Secondary school in Lira City East did not up ahead of their Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) Exams that start this morning. UCE exams commence this morning according to the Uganda National Examinations Board-UNEB Timetable.

Erick Ocan, the headteacher of Faith SS, says that they are unable to trace over 100 registered while over 50 candidates are unaccounted for at Premier Progressive SS.

According to Ocan, they suspect that some of the missing candidates could have been married off or failed to return because of fees.

Ocan asked the government to reopen the lower classes to mitigate the vice. James Ocen, the proprietor of Faith and Premier Progressive School has urged all stakeholders to put more pressure on the government to reopen schools for the remaining classes.

Ocen said students are at more risk at home than at school. Rev. James Okodi of Adyel PAG Church says the lockdown caused huge damage to the education sector, which will take longer to correct.

He observed that a number of learners have become parents while many teachers have taken over other jobs like riding Boda-bodas due to financial hardship caused by Covid-19. Okodi encouraged the students who have managed to come back to do examinations to have confidence and belief in God ahead.

“I want to implore all S.4 candidates preparing to begin Exam to have hope, be confident and believe in God, you will make it, if others made it, why not you? Success to all the candidates” he said in an interview.

********

URN