Over 1000 households receive food relief in Moroto

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | At least 1,100 households in Moroto district have received food donations from different partners, individuals and organizations.

Charles Kumaketch Olubo, the Chief Administrative officer of Moroto district revealed the development while receiving another consignment of food relief worth 1500 kilograms (1.5 tons) donated by Fred Angela, the Member of Parliament for Moroto Municipality on Friday.

Kumakech said the donation will help aout 30, 000 vulnerable people who have affected by food insecurity as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown that led to loss of jobs and means of livelihood in many families.

He noted that a number of organizations, individuals and investors donated food to the taskforce and it was distributed to benefit some communities across the district. Among investors that have donated food to Moroto include, Sunbelt, Tororo Cement, Pastor Samuel Kakande, Hon. Fred Angela, Full Gospel Church under Compassion International among others.

While receiving the donation, Kumakech said the taskforce would work with the LCs to identify the families that are mostly in need to receive the food assistance. He also said groups of people such as boda boda riders and saloon operaters whose businesses have been affected will benefit from the distribution.

The RDC, Peter Ken Lochap says the food was given to the communities hit hardest by the COVID-19 lockdown including the artisan miners, the sick, the old, child headed families, and all the vulnerable communities of Moroto Municipal Council.

Sam Richard Lokeris, the Local LC I Chairperson Nakapelimen in Moroto Municipal Council where distribution was underway on Friday noted that some residents have resorted to eating residues from restaurants and from local brew because there is nothing to eat. He thanked the donors of for their generosity and called for more food assistance from the government.

Mary Loukoi a resident of Nakapelimen, Moroto Municipality who received 5 kilograms of maize flour today said relief food is timely.

“I am grateful for this food assistance. It’s difficult to buy food under the lock-down without work,” she said in Ngakarimojong. However, the government has eased the lockdown restrictions including gradual opening of public transport.

Auction markets however remain closed, which employed or provided market to thousands of people notably the farmers and cattle keepers.

