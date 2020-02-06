Over 100 teachers transferred in Arua

Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Arua district local government has transferred more than 100 primary school Head teachers, their deputies and classroom teachers.

Those affected include the sickly that need to move closer to their families for medical attention, those who have overstayed at their current work stations and those with poor working relations with the school management committee among others.

The transfers, which take immediate effect, follow the review of the just released Primary Leaving Examinations by Arua district education department.

Marino Acia, the Arua District Education Officer, says the transfers are aimed at boosting performance, saying some teachers have been mistreated by communities to the extent of burning down their houses due to rifts warranting their transfer.

Swaleh Buga, the Arua District Social Services Secretary has warned transferred teachers against resisting their posting instruction, saying those who do so will face severe consequences.

He discloses plans to carry out inspection to ensure full compliance by the affected.

The transfer has generated mixed reactions from the affected teachers with some welcoming the move while others say it doesn’t favor them.

John Titre, who was transferred from a village to one that is closer to town, says it will offer his children chance to attend better schools within Arua town.

“My children were stuck in those rural poor schools with me for all these years since I could not afford to send them to study in the town but now that I’m near, they will go to better schools,” Titre told URN.

Another teacher who only identified himself as Henry said he will resort to farming since there is a lot of land where he has been transferred to. One of the teachers with some health complications said despite being moved closer to a school with a nearby health center, there may be not be much difference since there

are no free drugs at the facility.

However, many of the teachers have complained of lack of money to enable

them move since their January salary hasn’t been paid.

