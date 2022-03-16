Over 10 students injured in Tororo accident

Tororo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | More than 10 students of St. Marys Assumpta Seed Secondary School in Tororo district are nursing injuries at Tororo hospital they sustained in an accident on Tuesday morning. The affected students are part of the school netball and football team that were heading to King George memorial stadium to participate in the Coca Cola inter-school football and netball tournament.

The students were injured when their school van hit a pothole and overturned at Nyamatunga bridge in Mella sub-county. According to eyewitnesses, more than 10 students sustained injuries. Some of the students sustained burns from hot water the learners had carried for their tea break.

Stephen Ibutokol, whose child was injured expressed disappointment with the school management for carrying learners in the same vehicle with hot water, a thing he believes even drunkards cannot do. The school assistant games officer, James Emuria noted that the tragedy has affected both teams and they don’t expect any results from the competition.

Tororo District Inspector of Schools, Denis Tabu who rushed to the scene, says that his office is going to summon the teachers who placed the hot water in the car for reprimand.

URN