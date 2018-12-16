Oulanyah urges Acholi sub-region to increase productivity

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Deputy Speaker Jacob Oulanyah has asked the Acholi sub-region to increase productivity as a tool to eradicate poverty and place the region on the right pedestal to prosperity.
Oulanyah said unlike the struggle against past insurgencies, the campaign against poverty can now be waged under the comfort of the prevailing peace.
“The fight we have today is against poverty so that we live a decent life and prosper; and this is not as difficult as the previous wars we have had to fight,” said Oulanyah.
He was the Chief Guest at the annual Acholi Cultural Day festival held at Kaunda grounds in Gulu on Saturday, 15 December 2018.
Oulanyah said through respecting the Paramount Chief, David Onen Acana as a uniting figure, the region is capable of marshaling what it takes to achieve prosperity.
His views marched with those of Paramount Chief Acana, who said the cultural institution is burdened by those that shun work and waste time.
He criticized old farming practices which he said fuels poverty. “We survive on farming and animal production, but our farming is subsistence and cannot be a good way to generate income. People should be productive, respect their culture and change their attitude about work,” he said.
The Paramount Chief implored youth in the region to market best cultural practices and use it to spur tourism and attract capital to the region.
The Acholi Cultural Festival, said Chiefdom Prime Minister Ambrose Oola, is intended to strengthen tourism and enrich local heritage.
In a talk on the region’s history, Justice Owiny Dollo said there is need to revive the Acholi culture through promoting local food and crafts.
He proposed an institution to teach preparation of local foods and “end food imperialism”, if the cultural practices are to transcend the current generation.
Oulanyah, who delivered a token from President Yoweri Museveni, warned the region against divisive politics, saying the Chiefdom’s interests can be best articulated under Paramount Chief Acana’s leadership.