Oulanyah to be awarded posthumous honorary PhD

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu University is set to award a Posthumous Honorary Doctorate of Law to former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

The move initiated by the government through the Ministry of Education and Sports seeks to recognize the fallen speaker’s contribution to legal practice in the country.

Joyce Moriko Kaducu, the State Minister for Primary Education says her ministry will work with Gulu University for the award that recognizes Oulanyah’s brain in legal practices as well as the national guidance he offered the Parliament.

Kaducu made the revelation on Thursday during an emergency full council meeting held jointly by the local council governments from Acholi, Lango, and West Nile sub-regions.

Chris Ongom, the Vice Chairman of the Uganda District Council Speakers Association told Uganda Radio Network – URN in an interview that the fallen speaker of Parliament deserves the posthumous honorary award.

He says Oulanyah helped their association to formulate three legal documents which include the revised rules of procedures, a strategic development plan, and a capacity-building document that is helping the council speakers in their work.

Ongom says just like the late Lokech’s rank was elevated posthumously, it is also ideal to award the late Oulanyah with the posthumous PhD of Law since he was a brilliant lawyer who did not only serve his country but also the entire world.

Professor George Openyjuru Ladaah, the Gulu University Vice-Chancellor however says the Ministry of Education has not yet engaged the University regarding the awarding of a Posthumous Honorary Doctorate of Law to the late Oulanyah.

According to Openjuru, the University shall require the deceased’s credentials before the senate can hold a meeting to award him. He however acknowledged that the University shall name a block at the Faculty of Law after the late Jacob Oulanyah L’Okori.

Oulanyah who died on March 20th, 2022 in Seattle in the United States of America due to cancer obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Law from Makerere University in 1994, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from the Law Development Center in 1995.

Oulanyah was a lecturer at the Law Development Center, then started his private law firm called Onoria and Company Advocates before joining active politics.

URN