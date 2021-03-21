Oulanyah clashes with former NUP coordinator for supporting Kadaga

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah has clashed with Tonny Olanya Olenge, the former Northern region coordinator for the National Unity Platform-NUP party for his support of Rebecca Kadaga.

Olenge, a biosystems engineering student of Gulu University and former NUP Northern Youth MP aspirant crossed to the National Resistance Movement-NRM shortly before the January polls.

Olenge’s daring support for Kadaga through his social media platform specifically on Twitter, Facebook and WhatsApp has become the source of contention.

“It should always not be a culture that whoever Tom, Harry and Dick that served as the Deputy Speaker must certainly become a Speaker. This is rogue and the said candidature must stop.” One of the posts by Olenge on Facebook reads.

Another post also read: “I have watched a series of Parliamentary sessions chaired by the mustached Jacob Oulanyah and on several occasions, he has resorted to suffocating the views of Honourable Members.”

Seemingly angered by such and numerous other degrading posts, Oulanyah responded through his official page: “Don’t you get tired of being a nuisance. Honestly find something constructive and post.”

He added that: “At first I thought you were just ignorant but it seems your problem is beyond ignorance. The two principles no matter what you set to insinuate still work together and will continue to work together now and after all this.”

Some leaders and NRM party officials in Acholi have weighed in to advise Olenge to exercise restraints but to no avail. Amuru Resident District Commissioner Geoffrey Oceng Osborn warned the rivals parties against insults as opposed to advancing good ideas.

Kelly Komakech, former FDC spokesperson described the impasse as an act of indiscipline and a shame that is uncalled for as opposed to rallying support for the good cause, co-existence, unity and brotherhood.

The battle for who becomes Speaker when the 11th Parliament convenes for it is first sitting on May 20 has attracted diverse interest from the members of the public, who don’t even vote, something that has caused acrimony and disunity among the ordinary rival citizens.

Even Members of Parliament traded accusations on the floor of the House ahead of the face-off to electing who will steer the 11th Parliament.

URN