Ottawa’s envoy in China meets with second detained Canadian

Ottawa, Canada | AFP | Ottawa’s ambassador to Beijing has met with the second Canadian detained in China on suspicion of threatening national security, Canada’s foreign ministry said Sunday.

The ministry said Ambassador John McCallum had met with Michael Spavor, a business consultant, two days after meeting with another detained Canadian, Michael Kovrig, a think tank employee.

“Canadian consular officials continue to provide consular services to him and his family and will continue to seek further access to Mr Spavor,” the ministry said.

China arrested two Canadians after Ottawa detained a senior executive from tech giant Huawei at the behest of the United States.

“We are being absolutely clear on standing up for our citizens who have been detained, trying to figure out why, trying to work with China to demonstrate that this not acceptable,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to Toronto’s Citytv on Friday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also branded the arrests “unacceptable.”

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer at Huawei, was released on bail in Vancouver Tuesday pending extradition to the US. She is accused of violating US sanctions on Iran.

Beijing threatened Canada with “grave consequences” if she was not freed.

Ottawa has repeatedly said the arrest was not political but rather a judicial process in keeping with an extradition treaty with Washington.