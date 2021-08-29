Otafiire responds to queries about Lokech’s death

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Internal Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire has said the wild speculations on the cause of death of former Deputy Inspector General of Police Lt. Gen. Paul Lokech by a section of the public should be put to rest.

“I want to put you at peace. The postmortem report was handed to the family. I would like the police and family, to ensure the report is put at the disposal of the public,” he said.

Gen Lokech died from his home in Kitikifumba one, in Wakiso District on August 21. A postmortem report released by the police on August 22 revealed that Gen Lokech, also known as the lion of Mogadishu, died from blood clots in his lungs arising from injuries he sustained on his right ankle.

But legislators from the Acholi Sub-region called for a “detailed” report on the cause of his death saying the postmortem was unsatisfactory. Philip Okin Ojara, the Chua West County Member of Parliament questioned why there are too many sudden deaths of prominent persons in the country due to blood clots, and called for a government explanation.

The Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah also voiced concerns that medical personnel should clearly explain how an injury Gen Lokech sustained could have led to his death.

But while speaking to mourners at a funeral service for Gen Lokech in Pader Town Council on Friday, Gen Otafire said that a postmortem report on his death had already been handed out to the deceased’s family members and shouldn’t be a matter of speculation any more. He added that he wasn’t at liberty to disclose the postmortem result that was handed to Lokech’s family without their permission or that of the Police,

Gen Otafire also noted that there could be no way the same people who shaped the careers of prominent persons like Gen Lokech could again be behind their “destruction”. He notes that whereas he can’t deny that there could be some evil people who might want to replace them and want to destroy them, it can’t be the government that raised him.

The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo during his address to the mourners, however, asked the public to desist from making demands on the cause of death of Gen Lokech. He says the family of the deceased at this time should be respected.

The retired Anglican Archbishop Rt Rev Henry Luke Orombi in his message said that although it’s a common practice in the North and other parts of Uganda for people to ask for what caused death, its impossible for one to survive forever.

Several speakers during the funeral service eulogized Gen Lokech and described him as a brave, patriotic and peace-loving person. Justice Owiny-Dollo hailed Gen Lokech as a person who distinguished himself in the service of the country adding that he was passionate about his profession.

Lt Gen Wilson Mbadi, the Chief of Defence Forces-CDF says the deceased helped in the pacification of Northern and Eastern Uganda during counter-insurgency operations against the Lords Resistant Army rebels.

Gen Lokech was Posthumously promoted to Lt General by President Museveni on Friday. He was laid to rest at his ancestral home in Paipir village in Pader Town Council to a 15-gun salute accorded by the army.

URN