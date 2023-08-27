Otafiire, Muhwezi clash over car tracking deal

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ministers Kahinda Otafiire (Internal Affairs) and Jim Muhwezi (Security) disagreed over the deal to hand a Russian company the mandate to do digital number plates. While appearing before a parliament committee over the matter, Otafiire said he and his ministry have no prior knowledge over the matter throwing it back at his bush war colleague who authorized the agreement.

The deal was finalized in 2021 as a new cabinet was taking up office. In a letter written by Museveni, he instructed Muhwezi to act very fast. “Do not waste time with any other group because these were the first to bring this proposal.” In the letter, Museveni says he was initially concerned about two things regarding the Russian company; first, whether its technology works, and two the funding for the project. “On the effectiveness of the technology, read Engineer (Gerald) Lumu’s report.

He says that it is effective and anybody trying to tamper with the gadget would be detected,” Museveni writes, “This should have been implemented four years ago.

This would have made the work of tracing criminals very simple.”