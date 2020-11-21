Opposition parties cautioned against alliances based on convenience

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Political parties have been advised to build consensus on issues of national importance.

The Center for Advanced Strategic Leadership (CASTLE) has observed that inter party cooperation is usually based on convenience and not on principles.

The observation was made in a paper presented on behalf of CASTLE by Nabaasa Dan Musinguzi an advocate, during a webinar on Saturday entitled “COVID-19: Opportunity to thrive” which focused on political parties.

Nabaasa points to several alliances that have been formed to win power or share power but have failed to be successful as a result of conflicting interests.

Global senior director of policy at Fenix International, Morrison Rwakakamba, one of the panelists says political parties in Uganda are built around personality cults as opposed to policies.

He believes that this cultism in parties has thrived owing to lack of strong structures that select and renew leadership.

He calls for a fundamental reflection on how multi-partism is practiced in the country especially concerning the role of the army.

Rwakakamba believes that the army is still the power behind the throne in Uganda and that multi-party politics is merely a façade.

Dr Benson Tusasirwe, a constitutional law expert argues that political parties in the country are formed as a result of protests against marginalization and to position oneself in the political agenda, he says they are not formed because a broad high sounding national principle is in jeopardy.

Dr Tusasirwe says parties do not represent an aggregation of interests because when a country has very many political parties, this is proof that they do not represent broad interests.

*****

URN