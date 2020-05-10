OPM sends relief supplies to Kasese flood victims

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese District has received relief items from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for distribution to persons affected by floods that devastated the area during the week.

More than 120,000 people mainly from Karusandara sub-county and Bulembia-Kilembe Division were displaced and their crop gardens washed away when River Nyamwamba burst its banks on Thursday Morning. Additional havoc was caused by overflows from River Nyamughasana, Mubuku, and Lhubiriha.

Known as a food basket for the region, Karusandara sub-county remains submerged, while many of the area residents are now hosted in the six internally displaced people’s camps that were set up in the aftermath. Other displaced residents mainly mothers are residing in churches, open spaces and at the sub-county headquarters with their children.

In Kilembe, most of the affected have sought shelter from relatives in safer places. Kasese Resident District Commissioner Joe Walusimbi has told URN that the district has received 20,000 kilograms of maize flour, 300 blankets, 500 pieces of tarpaulins and 300 jerry cans for distribution to the affected persons to begin with Karusandara Sub-county.

He says that the district had distributed some little relief food from its COVID-19 allocations to the displaced.

Jennifer Biira who lost her saloon and household items in the tragedy requests the government to extend more items to the affected persons especially for mothers and girls. She says that many of the mothers do not have food for their children since the road network has been cut off by water and all connecting bridges destroyed.

Kasese Chief Administrative Office Winston Aggrey Muramira says that the extent of the damage in the district remains a threat to the livelihood of the locals. He says the district has lost more than five bridges.

Disaster Preparedness Minister Musa Ecweru visited Kilembe on Thursday and pledged that the government would offer some immediate relief to the affected persons. He also ordered all persons in the affected and flood-prone areas to vacate with immediate effect.

An assessment by the district disaster committee presented to officials from the OPM on Saturday, indicates that over 123,000 people were directly by affected by the recent flooding.

URN