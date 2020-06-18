OPM officials charged with fraudulent false accounting

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Assistant Settlement Commandant in the Office of the Prime Minister Bruno Asiimwe has been arraigned before the Anti-Corruption Court on eight charges of fraudulent false accounting.

Asiimwe who is attached to Base Camp Nakivale Refugee Settlement in Isingiro district on Thursday appeared before Grade one Magistrate Moses Nabende. He is facing the charges alongside two other officials John Bosco Sentamu a settlement commandant also attached to OPM and Hauziri Lugemwa the headteacher of Nakivale Secondary School.

According to prosecution, in September 2016 at Kabahinda police post in Nakivale refugee settlement, the accused persons were privy to making false entries in the compensation agreement between eight refugees, OPM officials and Windle Trust Uganda.

The suspects falsely indicated that the refugees were paid 18 million shillings as compensation for their crops on a 2-acre piece of land which was being expanded for Nakivale Secondary School.

However, Sentamu is being charged separately on another offence of fraudulent false accounting where it is alleged that he falsely indicated that plotters were paid one million shillings as facilitation for securing alternative land for refugees affected by the expansion of Nakivale Secondary School.

Asiimwe denied the charges against him and released on a cash bail of 3 million shillings and his two sureties asked to execute a non-cash bond of 7 million shillings.

The same court has also issued criminal summons against his co-accused that haven’t appeared in court requiring them to come and take plea on July 7th 2020.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Court Chief Magistrate Sarah Namusobya has also charged two people on five counts of attempting to commit electronic fraud, impersonating a tax officer, abetting and impersonation.

The two are Ronald Muhumuziibwe a phone dealer and Francis Mutambuzi.

Court heard that the two suspects and others who are still at large on April 27, 2020, in Kampala used a false Facebook account created in the name of John Rujoki Musinguzi, the Commissioner General of Uganda Revenue Authority.

Their intention was purportedly to cheat Joab Nuwasasira that they are tax officers working with the URA so that he can give them 10 million shillings in exchange for a job at URA.

They pleaded not guilty to this offence and were remanded until July 9th.

