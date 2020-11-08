OPM delivers relief items to Kagadi flood victims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of Prime Minister -OPM has delivered relief items to people who were affected and relocated by floods from the rising Lake Albert water levels at various landing sites in Kagadi district.

More than 4,000 people in Ndaiga sub county were displaced from their homes because of floods resulting from increased water levels of Lake Albert. The most affected landing sites are: Kabukanga, Rwebigongoro, Nkuse and Ndaiga.

Some of the displaced persons are currently residing in churches and schools while others relocated to areas that were not affected by the floods.

The relief items include 17,500 kilograms of maize flour, 7500 kgs of beans, 100kgs of sugar and 500 pieces of blankets.

George Gulyetonda, the Kagadi district communications officer confirmed the development to Uganda Radio Network – URN immediately after the district received the relief items.

He says they have been engaging the government to help the district since March when floods started causing havoc to the locals settling on the shores of lake Albert.

He says many people are up to date starving on the shores of lake Albert since the floods caused untold suffering when food and property was destroyed.

Gulyetonda says the district leaders will convene a meeting and devise means of delivering the relief items to the affected persons next week.

John Akampulira, one of the people affected by floods at Ndaiga landing site applauded the government for the donation saying many displaced families are starving since they can’t afford to provide for their families after they were hit hard by the floods.

Oscar Cwinyay, the LC3 chairperson of Ndaiga sub county says the donation is timely and called on well-wishers and Non governmental organizations-NGOs to continue supporting the sub county as it battles to keep displaced families alive and safe.

Since March, several districts in the Albertine graben including Buliisa, Hoima, Kagadi and Kikuube have been experiencing floods resulting from the increasing water levels of Lake Albert.

