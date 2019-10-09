OPINION: Africa still a colony

OPINION | Julius Domba | Uganda this week celebrated her independence. The country marked 57 years since the colonialists from Britain left through the front door, but in my view, returned through the back door.

In fact ,Africa is still a colony in the same way it was in the first half of the previous century, though not directly. Africa still experiences all the facets of colonialism, this time with black governments exerting imperialistic policies directly on the locals.

The new leading class acts indirectly as the representatives of the mother colony master. In many ways, the African presidents have become like the British Governor who represents the Queen. British indirect rule is still here, in a different form.

We still experience many of similar taxes plus land ,economic, political policies as they were in the old colonial system.

Colonialism was motivated by economic gains. This meant that Europe was to develop her newly invented industries by feeding them with raw materials from Africa.

The same continues happening today, with all African countries still producing raw materials, with very little manufacturing taking place on the continent.

There is suppression of freedom of speech, media ,expression and human rights are constantly violated, as was during the struggle for independence.

Neo-colonialism reigns as rich Europe and America can indirectly exploit Africa and encroach on her sovereignty. One way they influence policy and government is through NGOs.

There influence over the Third World also manifests itself in international bodies like the UN, World Bank and the multinational companies like Coca Cola, Pepsi, Barclays.

They pretend that through their aid agencies like USAID that they are helping the poorest among the continents. The fact though is without Africa, Europe and America cannot claim their economic power.

There aid comes with strings attached, in some cases with a demand to accept their cultures on policies as a pre-condition.

The economy, religion, education and culture is built in a way where decisions are taken in the West, with the interest of Africans least considered.

The education system has not changed much since the colonial days. Teachers even subject children who speak their local languages to punishments. Children from families of the most educated learn to speak English before their local languages.

Africa’s greatest problem has something to do with the kind of education we receive . The education given to us doesn’t intend to help us define ourselves as Africans but as black Europeans in Africa.

Julius Domba Is a second year science student at Mbarara university of science and technology