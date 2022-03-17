Operation Shujja: ADF commander killed in Boga town

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Abu Aden, one of the commanders of the rebel Allied Democratic Forces-ADF has been killed in the ongoing operation shujja against the group positions in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Major Peter Mugisa, the operation shujja spokesperson says that Aden, who is of Somali origin was killed together with six other ADF fighters at Malulu, about seven kilometres North West of Boga town in DRC.

He says that the joint UPDF and Congolese forces under the elite Special Forces Command acted on a tip from the local community when the rebels approached them asking for directions to Mitego.

According to Mugisa, Abu’s death is a big achievement for operation shujja, adding that it is also a clear indication that ADF rebels have strong links with Alshabab terrorists and ISIS international terrorists.

In November last year, the UPDF and Congolese government troops launched joint operations against ADF in the eastern parts of DRC following a series of attacks on civilians from both countries.

*****

URN