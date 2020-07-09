Open court martial to try soldiers for assaulting Mityana LC 5 chairperson

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Four Uganda People’s Defense Force-UPDF soldiers accused of assaulting the Mityana district LC 5 chairperson, Joseph Luzige will be tried in an open field court martial.

Maj. Gen. Sam Kavuma, the Deputy Commander of the Land Forces disclosed this on Wednesday evening in a meeting with Mityana district and security officials.

The suspects are Lance Corporal Simon Peter Anguria and Privates Simon Odeke, Caroline Musundi and Isaac Okello.

The four were patrolling Mityana town on Tuesday to enforce curfew when they assaulted Luzige who tried to stop them from harassing a woman who was riding on a boda boda motorcycle in violation of the Covid-19 preventive guidelines.

During the meeting, Gen, Kavuma noted that the achievements registered by UPDF in the last 39 years have been made possible by the support of citizens.

He explained that this success cannot be compromised by individuals who chose to behave in a manner contrary to what the national army preaches.

Gen. Kavuma revealed that it is for this reason that the suspects will stand trial in an open court martial in Mityana town to restore public confidence in the force.

Luzige expressed contentment after getting assurance that all the suspects are in custody and will stand trial in an open court martial.

He called for calm from residents as they wait for UPDF to try the officers and hand them appropriate punishments.

James Mugwanya, a resident of Mityana town welcomed the decision to try the suspects in open court, saying it will serve as a warning to other security officers.

William Kaddu, who was also tortured by the soldiers says he will use the opportunity of the court sitting to testify against his tormentors.

The army has also resolved to withdraw soldiers from Mityana town saying they will only be redeployed on police request.

“They have also assured the people of Mityana that no more assaults or beating of people shall take place,” Luzige said in a statement issued after the meeting.

******

URN