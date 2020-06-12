Only UBC cleared to cover Kasirye Gwanga’s burial

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only few people and media will be allowed to attend Maj. Gen Samuel Wasswa Kasirye Ggwanga’s burial on Friday.

Due to rules on social distancing occasioned by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, only the family, UPDF and close friends will be allowed at the burial ground at his farm in Nkene village, Maanyi sub county in Mityana district.

Maj. Gen Kasirye Ggwanga died on Tuesday at Nakasero hospital.

For the media, its only UBC and New Vision newspaper, both government owned that will be allowed to represent other media houses at the burial.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre, Brig. Richard Karemire, the army spokesperson said although Kasirye Gwnaga has had very many friends and admirers, the army would be the last institution to violate the government regulations on mass burials.

The army said that UBC will air live the proceedings from the burial which will also be live streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Karemire also asked the neighbors at Kasirye Gwanga’s Nkene farm not to try to go and join the burial for the same reasons.

“At an appropriate a time, you will go and pay your last respects,” said Karemire.

Meanwhile, the army refused to be drawn in the controversy over the ownership of the land on which Kasirye Gwanga is going to be buried. He said as the army, they are cooperating with the family and they don’t expect any incidents that will stop the burial.

“Our team is working very closely with the family and arrangements to give him a befitting burial. For us as UPDF, we have not received any information of whether there are any impediments towards the burial that is going to take place,” said Karemire.

A family in Nkene contend that the 30 acre farm where Kasirye Gwanga willed to be buried was grabbed from them in 1990.

******

URN