Only 30 people cleared to bury Justice Ntabgoba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Only 30 people will attend the burial of the former Principal Judge, Herbert Ntabgoba, Uganda Radio Network has learnt. The Judiciary Spokesperson, Solomon Muyita says the Works and Transport Ministry has only cleared 30 people for Ntabgoba’s funeral scheduled for tomorrow in in Kisoro district.

Six of those cleared for the burial are Judiciary officials and representatives from the Justice and Constitutional Affairs Ministry. The restriction on the number of mourners is in line with the presidential ban on any form of public gatherings as a control measure against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

In one of his televised address on the COVID-19 pandemic last month, President, Yoweri Museveni said burials should be attended by not more than 10 people and these should only be close relatives.

Ntabgoba, 84 breathed his last at International Hospital Kampala on Sunday where he was nursing a stroke he suffered in December 2019. According to Muyita, the deceased’s body left Kampala for Kisoro with A Plus Funeral Services.

Arrangements are being worked out to have the burial event covered and broadcast over digital social media live stream”, said Muyita in a press statement. The Judiciary contributed Shillings 5 million towards funeral expenses, a wreath of the Chief Justice, Bart Katureebe and also fueled two vehicles to transport immediate family members to Kisoro district.

URN has also learnt that President Yoweri Museveni cleared the deceased’s hospital bills, paid the Funeral Service provider and also contributed Shillings 30 million towards the burial expenses. Justice Ntabgoba, who prior to his death had served government in various capacities is survived by a widow, Jeninah Mary Nyirandimubakunzi Ntabgoba and six children.

URN