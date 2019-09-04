Only 1834 of 7000 Ugandan students secure study loans

#StudentLoans2019

▶ TOTAL 1,834

✳ Western region 703 38%

✳ Central region 456 25%

✳ Eastern region 451 25%

✳ Northern region 24 12%

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Higher Education Dr. JC Miyingo has released the Student Loan Scheme Beneficiaries List for the Academic Year(AY) 2019/20 at the Uganda Media Center.

A total of 7,310 applied but only 1,834 awarded of those 1,216 were male (66%) and 618 female (34%). A total of 370 awardees are taking diploma programs.

HERE IS THE FULL LIST

Uganda HESFB Final List of Successful Loan Beneficiaries 2019 by The Independent Magazine on Scribd