One shot dead in Luweero

Luweero, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | One person has been shot dead in Luweero district. Musa Katinda Bisaso aged 45 years, a resident of Tweyanze village in Katikamu Sub County was killed by unknown people on Friday night.

Isah Ssemwogerere the Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson says that the assailant attacked the deceased at his home at around 10 pm and shot him five times before he fleeing into a banana plantation.

Ssemwogerere adds that policemen from Wobulenzi Police Station rushed to the scene but found the assailant had disappeared and Bisaso dead.

He says that five cartridges have been recovered and police have embarked on investigations in the incident.

Susan Namatovu, the widow says that the assailant first rang the deceased and told him to move out of the house. According to Namatovu when Bisaso stepped out of the house, the assailant immediately opened fire.

Namatovu suspects the death of her husband is linked to an outstanding family wrangle over 2.5 acres of land which the deceased declined to sell.

Rashid Kabaale the Defense Secretary for Tweyanze village and other residents say after hearing gunshots they rushed to save the life of Bisaso but died in the compound.

********

URN