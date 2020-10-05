One shot dead for siphoning fuel in Buliisa

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Peoples Defense Forces-UPDF soldiers attached to the Marine Brigade have shot dead a man for allegedly siphoning fuel from trucks belonging to a road construction firm in Buliisa district.

Muhammad Mutazindwa met his death at Bukuli village in Biiso sub county in Buliisa district in the wee hours of this morning. According to preliminary information obtained by our reporter, the deceased was siphoning fuel from trucks belonging to China Chongqing International Construction Company Limited-CICO together with three others still at large.

CICO is undertaking the tarmacking of Hoima –Butiaba- Wanseko road. Captain Favourite Rugumayo, the Marine Brigade Spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network on Monday that the soldiers acted on a tip-off that the deceased and his accomplices were siphoning fuel from the company trucks. He says that they managed to arrest Mutazindwa while his accomplices fled to an unknown place.

The soldiers impounded a pickup truck registration number UAA 229A from the scene of the crime that was being used by the deceased and his team. Rugumayo says their investigations show that the deceased has been a habitual criminal.

In 2018, CICO was contracted to tarmac the 111 km Hoima-Butiaba Wanseko road at Shillings 179 billion. The company has severally complained of fuel theft from their trucks, saying it is affecting the progress of the project. The construction works are expected to be completed by April 2021.

A fortnight ago, police in Kagadi arrested 10 suspects on allegations of breaking into the site of Shengli Engineering Construction group, which is constructing the 101KM Kabwooya-Kagadi-Kyenjojo road.

The suspects were found loading drums of Bitumen and other materials used for road surfacing and roofing in a box body truck registration number UAA 830Y at Kitemuzi West cell in Mabaale town council. The loot was valued at Shillings 25 million.

*****

URN