One pupil killed as truck rams into school perimeter wall

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A canter truck has rammed into the perimeter wall of Candy Kids Nursery and Primary School in Kamuli, Kira municipality killing a pupil.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire identifies the deceased as 7-year-old Nakafero Robina, a primary 2 pupil.

According to Owoyesigyire, Nakafero met her death around 7:10am Thursday when a Mitsubishi Canter registration number UAZ 896J crashed into the school perimeter fence.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Robina, and we share in their grief during this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the entire Candy Kids school community, who have been deeply affected by this tragic event,” he said in a statement.

He says that the driver of the vehicle has been apprehended, and the vehicle was towed to Kira Police station as inquiries into the matter are ongoing.

“We urge the public to exercise caution on the roads and to prioritize the safety of themselves and others. We will continue to keep the public informed as more details emerge from the ongoing investigation,” he said.

*****

URN