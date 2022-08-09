One arrested over murder of Buwalasi sub county chief

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Mbale city police are holding one suspect in connection to the brutal murder of Grace Namboozo, the former Buwalasi sub-county chief in Sironko district. The suspect is Lydia Negesa, 36, a resident of Wagagai cell, Nkoma ward, Mbale city Northern division.

Negesa’s arrest came hours after Namboozo met her death at around 7pm on Monday night. Namboozo is believed to have been killed by her stay-in boyfriend only identified as Derick, who silt her throat and fled into hiding.

Rogers Taitika, the Elgon Region Police Spokesperson says that the duo developed a misunderstanding, which prompted their clan members to advise them to separate about two months ago. He however says that on Monday, Negesa called Namboozo inviting her for a reconciliation meeting with Derick at his home where she was murdered from.

Taitika says that they picked up Negesa while the hunt is still on for Derick who is still on the run. Police have handed over the deceased’s body to Mbale city mortuary pending a postmortem.

URN