One arrested for masterminding motorcycle thefts in Gulu city

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The police in Gulu have arrested a prime suspect for allegedly stealing of motorcycles in the outskirts of Gulu city.

The suspect identified as Denis Komakech, 35, a resident of Tegwana Parish in Layibi Central, Pece-Laroo division was picked up by the security personnel from his hideout in the same area at the wee hours of Thursday.

It is alleged that Komakech alias Aka masterminded last week’s attacks in which thirty motorcycles from different riders were robbed under gun point.

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says that the police also recoved from Komakech three pairs of Uganda People’s Defense Force (UPDF) army uniforms, pips bearing the rank of a captain, hammer, bunch of keys, car jerk among other break-in equipment.

He added that Komakech’s accomplice whose identity has been disclosed for investigation purposes fled and disappeared on a Bajaj motorcycle registration number UFK 223Y after learning of the presence of the security.

There is a public outcry following an increase in armed motorcycle robberies in Gulu City. Last week alone, thirteen motorcycles were robbed under gun points three of the victims were shot and are still nursing gun wounds.

Emmy Ocen, the chairperson Gulu City West Boda Boda Association says that 48 motorcycles were stolen in the last two months and none has been recovered to date.

He says that most cases were reported along the Gulu-Pakwach road, Gulu-Nimule highway, and For-God parish.

George Tekkwo, the Gulu City West Boda-Boda Association Head of Security says that they have now advised their riders to desist from operating in the late evening hours and dangerous spots.

He added that they are greatly bothered by the new trend that motorcycle thefts have taken against their victims.

The latest cases recorded last week include those of Nickson Okullu (UFK 852G), Patrick Olweny (UFK 706F), Caesar Guna (UFF 438T), Wilson Moro (UFJ 275C), and another with registration numbers UFK 722Y which were all robbed last week.

At least 170 motorcycles were reportedly stolen from Gulu West last year.

URN