Arua, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Onduparaka FC has appointed former striker Ceasor Okhuti their new head coach as they seek a return to the Start Times Uganda premier league following their relegation last season. According to the official statement released on the club’s official Facebook page on Tuesday Morning, Okhuti joins the Arua-based side on a one-year contract.

“Time to add to the Memories and Legacy, our former Striker, Samson Ceaser Okhuti returns back home in the capacity of Head Coach to steer the wheel in our quest for a return to UPL,” reads part of the statement.

Okhuti’s appointment comes just less than a month after the West Nile province FUFA Drum team unveiled him as their head coach for the ongoing fourth edition of the FUFA Drum tournament. According to club sources, the deal for appointing Okhuti was sealed on Sunday, July 30, 2023, during the FUFA Drum game between West Nile Province and Bugisu Province at Ababet Greenlight Stadium in Arua city.

Godfrey Drabe, the marketing and public relations officer for the club explains that they expect the new head coach to steer the club back to the top flight Start times Uganda premier league as soon as possible.

“Our expectation as a club remains to return to the Start Times Uganda premier league after only one season in the Uganda FUFA big league. We believe we can achieve this with the help of Okhuti,” Drabe noted.

Okhuti who holds a CAF C coaching license previously served as the Assistant Coach at Uganda Premier League outfit Arua Hill Sports Club. Okhuti, a retired footballer started his senior career in 2007 with the then debutants in the Uganda super league side Ediofe Hills FC and scored a brace against URA FC.

During his career, Okhuti played for a number of clubs both locally as well as abroad including Express, KCCA, Vissai Ninh Binh in Vietnam, and El Nasir of South Sudan. He also won the league with Bunamwaya SC in 2010. He was part of the promoted Onduparaka Fc team in 2016. In 2021, Okhuti hung his boots after helping Arua Hill SC win the StarTimes FUFA Big League.

URN