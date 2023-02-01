ONAPITO: Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill an attack on treasury and freedom to socialise

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Alcohol manufacturers in Uganda have expressed reservations on the proposed Alcoholic Drinks Control Bill saying it is “diversionary” and “regressive.”

In another stakeholders’ meeting with the drafter of the bill Sarah Opendi on Wednesday, the Chairperson of Uganda Alcohol Industry Association Onapito Ekomoloit said the bill should instead target 65 percent of illicit alcohol in the market.

He said the draft bill is an attack on freedom to socialise, an attack on farmers and the treasury.

“Anything in the bill which reduces our ability to sell is an attack on the treasury; It’s an attack on jobs. The alcohol industry contributes about a trillion shilling to the economy…Alcohol should be made freely available for all adults,” Onapito said.

“We noticed in the proposed bill there’s a lot of restrictions, like the one on trading hours. We think this is anti-freedom. You’re limiting people’s ability to socialize, and yet Uganda is a land of freedom.”

Onapito, who is also the Nile Breweries Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, added that “this bill should focus on illicit alcohol, which is 65% of all the alcohol consumed in Uganda. Separate the illicit from the regulated alcohol.”

On 8th November 2022, House granted leave of Parliament to Sarah Opendi (Tororo District) to table this private member’s bill. The bill also seeks to regulate the promotion and advertisement of alcoholic drinks.

“Let us separate Alcohol consumption and Alcohol Abuse,” Onapito charged, “because as a business we are never proud when alcohol is abused and the responsible code is aimed at ensuring that the products are not abused by consumers and manufacturers.”

A day earlier, Pastor Julius Oyet had proposed that the time for sale and consumption of alcohol should be from 4pm to 10pm. The bill proposes noon to 6am.

Pastor Joseph Sserwadda of Victory Christian Church Ministries suggested that the time should be from 4pm to midnight.

SOURCE: Parliament media

