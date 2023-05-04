Omukama Iguru questinos of election of a Bugungu cultural leader

Buliisa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Omukama of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Dr. Solomon Gafabusa Agutamba Iguru, has expressed his disapproval of the election of Norman Lukumu, the former Prime Minister of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, as the cultural leader (Mutebengwa) of Bugungu. Iguru stated that the election was illegal and unnecessary, as the Bagungu is a part of Bunyoro and should not secede from the Kingdom.

In a message delivered by Andrew Byakutaga, the Prime Minister of the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, Iguru emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and peace among his subjects and declared that he will not allow anyone to cause division or commotion.

Iguru’s comments follow the recent election of Lukumu as the Bugungu cultural leader, which took place at the Oil Land Hotel in Buliisa town council. Lukumu was unanimously elected, along with Thomas Basaswaki as the Clans Council Speaker and Bonny Mukungi as the deputy.

In an exclusive interview with URN, Lukumu described his election as a milestone toward the creation of an independent cultural institution for the Bagungu. He stated that his duty is to unite and promote social transformation and to advocate for national recognition of their cultural institution, Butebengwa.

Lukumu argued that the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom has failed to address the concerns of the Bagungu and has neglected the people of Buliisa district in its development agenda. He claimed that their culture was facing extinction and that they had no choice but to form their own cultural institution.

However, Iguru countered that the agitators of the Bugungu cultural institution are enemies of unity and development in Bunyoro. He suggested that external forces are behind the push for secession and that the Kingdom will not allow its unity to be compromised.

Iguru called for all people in Bunyoro to work together towards the development of the Kingdom and the advocacy of issues such as sharing oil revenue with the central government and promoting education and health.

Iguru noted that the Ministry of Gender, Labor, and Social Development has denied clearing the planned secession of the Bagungu from the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

In a letter addressed to the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom Premier, Aggrey David Kibenge, the Ministry stated that they were not aware of the Bugungu cultural institution and that all activities geared towards the formation of the cultural institution should stop immediately.

“This is to inform all concerned that the Ministry of Gender, labor, and social development has not cleared any activities leading to Buliisa cultural revival Association seceding from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom. We disassociate the ministry staff from any of the consultations being held by the section of leaders from Buliisa on the creation of a separate cultural institution from Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom. The ministry is not and does not intend to cause tension, anxiety, and ethnic division among the Banyoro of Bunyoro Kitara kingdom,” read the letter.

Kibenge urged the Buliisa Cultural Association to exhaust the conflict resolution mechanisms provided under the Institution of the Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act 2011. The act states that any conflict or dispute within the traditional or cultural institution or within the community shall be handled by a council of elders or clan leaders or a representative body chosen and approved by the community in accordance with the traditions, customs, and norms of dispute or conflict resolution pertaining to that community.

If the community fails to resolve the conflict, the matter is referred to the court. In 2018, Lukumu and a group of Bagungu revealed their plans to break away from Bunyoro to form the Bugungu cultural institution (Obutebengwa) in an attempt to preserve their culture. The proposed secession has raised concerns among many in the Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom, who fear that it may impact Bunyoro’s push for royalties from oil activities, as the majority of oil wells would fall within the new Kingdom.