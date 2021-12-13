Omicron variant can partially escape immunity induced by Pfizer vaccine: Study

Tuesday , December 14 2021
Lato Milk
The Independent December 13, 2021 COVID-19 Updates, WORLD 1 Comment

 

Health worker administers Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

The Omicron coronavirus variant partly escapes the protection offered by the Pfizer vaccine

Johannesburg, South Africa | Xinhua | A laboratory research has suggested that the Omicron variant can partially escape antibody immunity induced by the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The research, led by Professor Alex Sigal from the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa, has been submitted to medRxiv, a preprint server for health sciences.

The research confirms predictions that the large number of mutations in the spike protein and elsewhere on the Omicron variant would translate into some evasion of the immune response induced by the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Sigal said on Twitter Tuesday that his lab tested blood from 12 people who had been vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, and found that there was a 41-fold decrease in the ability of antibodies from the vaccine to neutralize the Omicron variant.

*****

Xinhua

Tags

One comment

  1. https://restaurantthatdeliversnearme.website/
    December 14, 2021 at 6:44 am

    Hope vaccination will weaken the omicron variant.

    Reply

