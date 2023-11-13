Oil companies seek to import special petroleum products

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Oil marketing companies (OMCs) under their umbrella body, the Sustainable Energies and Petroleum Association (SEPA) want the amendment of the Petroleum Supply Act to take into consideration a provision to allow them to import and supply special petroleum products.

The association although in agreement with the bill’s proposal to make the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) a monopoly in the importation of petroleum products, says there could be instances where UNOC is incapacitated to import higher grade petrol products or in the required quantities.

“Oil marketing companies had agreed to bring higher grade petrol into the country, which could be at 95 to 98 octane rates for purposes of those who drive cars which require high rating petrol. We are asking that the bill allows OMCs to import such products when UNOC is unable,” said Anthony Ogalo, General Manager, SEPA.

Ogalo requested while appearing before the Committee on Environment and Natural Resources on Thursday, 09 November 2023 where he presented their views on the Petroleum Supply Amendment Bill, 2023.

He said that the bill simply prescribes products that will be imported by UNOC but warned that the law should consider the dynamics of the supply chain, such as the changing grading of petroleum products and their demand, and the environmental aspects which UNOC may not necessarily be able to meet when left as a monopoly.