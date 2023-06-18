ODPP celebrates candlelight day

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) through its HIV Prevention and Care Committee on June 12th at the office of the RSA Gulu, joined the rest of the world to celebrate the International Candlelight Memorial Day in commemoration of all lives lost to HIV/AIDS.

ODPP Staff with other stakeholders who participated in the celebrations.

The ODPP Regional Officer, Rukundo Martin welcomed all the Governance and Security Programme actors and encouraged them to participate in the HIV testing, cervical screening and counseling services.

Sherifah Nalwanga representing the Focal Point Officer, in line with the international theme 2023 of “Spread Love and Solidarity for Stronger Communities”, highlighted the importance of having a stigma-free ODPP and the Governance and Security Programme community at large.

She emphasized the need for every single person in ODPP to be valued, respected, appreciated and thrive to be accepted and included in society; as one of the goals for the ODPP and all persons living with HIV. She further emphasized the need to speak boldly against self-stigma.

