Odonga Otto demands refund of UGX 4million he gave for Amuru tourism road

Amuru, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former Aruu County MP Samuel Odonga Otto is demanding for a refund of 4 million Shillings that was meant for the construction of a 2.5km tourism road to Amuru hot springs.

In a letter dated 27th September this year, Otto claims that in July this year, he gave the town council the money to construct the road to his Buffalo camp but also improve access to social services, and open opportunity for other tourism investors among others.

But Otto alleges that despite having hired a construction company, Ruyatin Limited which incurred costs for pegging and hiring machines among others, the road was never opened due to bad local politics, irredentism and negative attitude among others.

According to the letter, Otto now wants the town council to refund his money through the bank account of Ruyatin Limited.

Michael Lakony, the LCV chairperson of Amuru district who was also served confirms receipt of the letter and says plans are underway to meet the town council on the matter.

He says there’s also an ongoing investigation into the leaders of the town council on allegations of collecting bribes from Otto.

Recently, women in Amoyokuma, where the hot springs are located petitioned the district authorities over the illegal giveaway of the site which they say hosted traditional and ritual activities.

In August, a group of angry people stormed Buffalo camp and destroyed materials including fence pillars and generators among other things in protest over the irregularities in acquisition of the land which they say was not a community decision.

Amuru hots springs is located approximately 53kms west of Gulu city. It’s about 3km off the Amuru-Gulu road slightly opposite Ker Kwaro Pagak.

*****

URN