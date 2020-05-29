OC arrested for violating public transport ban

Lamwo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sergeant Joseph Otema, the Officer in Charge of Madi Opei Police Post in Lamwo district is locked up for violating the ban on public transport as part of the COVID-19 preventive measures.

He was locked up together with five others at Madi Opei Police Post on the orders of Lamwo Resident District Commissioner, James Nabinsion Kidega after intercepting a taxi carrying seven travellers from Kitgum to Lamwo district.

The others are Livingston Okwera, Henry Nsereko, Eric Odwar and Stephen Rubangakene. Kidega explains that he was on routine surveillance when he intercepted a taxi registration number UAW 871L at Okol village with seven travellers.

He says that upon interrogations, the driver he identifies as Samuel Ochieng said he had been cleared by Otema to transport the passengers and their luggage.

Otema, who sounded remorseful, said Eric Odwar requested to use the taxi to tow a vehicle he had used to transport construction material from Kampala to Madi Opei but broke down in Mucwini in Kitgum district.

In his last COVID-19 address, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni revealed that public transport will resume under strict regulations after the nationwide distribution of masks.

He, however, said the transporters will be allowed to carry half of their normal capacity. Museveni however, said transporters to border districts will have to wait a little longer to resume their operations.

