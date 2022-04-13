Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu rubbishes claims that Mumbere is unwell

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu-OBR in Kasese district has rubbished claims that King Charles Wesley Mumbere is ill, saying he is well and doesn’t need any special medical attention as claimed on social media. Throughout Tuesday, information made rounds on social media indicating that the cultural leader was ill and needed specialised medical attention.

The rumour gained ground when the Bukonzo West Member of Parliament, Atkins Katusabe demanded to know Mumbere’s health status. Katusabe who briefed the Human Rights Committee of Parliament on Monday, said that Mumbere was unable to go for his routine medical examination since his passport was confiscated in 2016.

The statements triggered anxiety among Mumbere’s subjects who demanded answers from the leaders of the cultural institution. On Tuesday, the kingdom spokesperson John Thawite issued a statement indicating that he spoke to Mumbere, who assured him that he was healthy and fully in charge of the monarchy’s activities. In the Lukhonzo statement, Mumbere told the leaders that he was very strong and fit to break even a rock.

“Ngiyono nganimulyatha n’okwiibwe iryathulika” Mumbere reportedly told the leaders on phone. The spokesperson said the rumour is spread by self-seekers and called on the loyal subjects and the general public to ignore such allegations with the utmost contempt it deserves.

“We further urge all individuals or groups who trade in such falsehoods about the Omusinga w’Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu or the leadership of the institution to desist from acts or utterances that can cause unrest,” the statement read.

A source close to the King told URN on condition of anonymity that despite battling diabetes, Mumbere’s condition is stable. In October 2019, the International Crimes Division of the High Court allowed Mumbere to travel abroad for treatment.

Busongora North MP, Sowedi Kitanywa says that these speculations can only be dealt with by allowing Mumbere to visit his kingdom. He says it’s general knowledge that the Omusinga used to travel abroad for annual medical examinations, which has not happened since his arrest in 2016.

Mumbere together with over 10 royal guards was in November 2016 arrested following a security raid on his palace in Kasese town. He was charged with terrorism-related charges and remanded to Luzira prison.

In 2017, the high court in Jinja granted Mumbere and his former prime minister Thembo Kitsumbire bail but barred them from travelling to the kingdom.

URN