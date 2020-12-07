Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu given special consideration under Emyooga program

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Government has given the Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu-OBR cultural institution special consideration under the Emyooga program. The cultural institution is to receive separate funding under the same program to specifically cater to veterans and leaders as defined within the Kingdom structures.

This is in addition to other groups from the kingdom that have already submitted their request for funding. Recently, the office of the president rolled out “Emyooga” with the aim of helping organized groups to access funding through a revolving fund.

The initiative targets Ugandans especially in the informal sector who come together in form of Saccos under 19 clusters namely Boda boda riders, taxi drivers, restaurants, welders, market vendors, women entrepreneurs, youth leaders, people with disabilities, journalists and performing artists among others.

In a meeting with the members from the cultural institution and elders on Sunday evening, the Acting Executive Director Micro Finance Support Centre-MSC Hellen Petronilla Masika said they have given the kingdom special consideration given the multiple challenges including conflicts and disasters that has affected its economy.

She said 5 groups from each of the two categories will receive Shillings 560M allocated to the five constituencies in the district. Masika says the same consideration stretches out to Bundibugyo and Ntoroko districts where the kingdom extends its influence.

Ritah Namuwenge, the Chairperson Emyooga coordinators in State House told URN that the government intends to work with every institution, which shares a similar agenda of transforming society.

She added government desires to use OBR as a lead-in guiding people to embrace development programs put forward by government and other development players.

Enock Muhindo, the former speaker of the cultural institution welcomed the gesture from the government as a step towards consolidating the relations between government and OBR.

He acknowledged that the kingdom has been affected by challenges such as floods and it’s important that it’s steered towards developed.

John Kule Muranga, the Prime Minister, Obusinga Bwa Rwenzururu, said the inclusion of the kingdom in the Emyooga program is a huge relief to a kingdom that has been struggling to find resources to support its current and former leaders.

During the meeting, members agreed to present 10 groups for consideration within two weeks. Kasese District is expected to receive Emyoga funds this week, according to the MSC acting director.

